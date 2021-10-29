WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its third quarter.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.
ImmunoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $65 million to $75 million.
