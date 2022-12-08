DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--
The "Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product, by Application, by End User by Region, - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In histology, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is used to identify the presence of a particular protein marker that can aid in the accurate classification and diagnosis of tumors. Antibodies are used in immunohistochemistry (IHC) to locate proteins and other antigens in tissue sections. Either chromogenic detection using a colored enzyme substrate or fluorescence detection with a fluorescent dye is used to observe antibody-antigen interaction.
Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising research and development activities for the development of innovative products, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global immunohistochemistry market over the forecast period.
For instance, in June 2022, Lupin, an India-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the opening of its first regional reference laboratory in Patna, Bihar. A wide range of standard and specialist tests in the disciplines of molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, and normal biochemistry can be performed at the new regional reference laboratory in Patna.
According to an article by the Elsevier Inc., published in July 2021, the contribution of non-communicable neurological disorders to total disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) in India doubled from 4 - 0% in 1990 to 8 - 2% in 2019. In addition, the largest contributors to the total neurological disorder DALYs in India were brain stroke (37 - 9%), headache disorders (17 - 5%), epilepsy (11 - 3%), cerebral palsy (5 - 7%), and encephalitis (5 - 3%), in 2019.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product:
- Antibodies
- Consumables
- Equipment
Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application:
- In Vitro Diagnostic Applications
- Research Applications
- Others
Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Merck
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- F.Hoffman-la Roche Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Cell Signaling Technologies
- Bio SB
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Abcam, PLC
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Biocare Medical, LLC
- Eagle Biosciences, INC.
- Bio-Techne
- Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
- BioGenex
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Immunohistochemistry Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
