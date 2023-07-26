SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
This month we celebrate the 10th anniversary of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, the world's largest and fastest-growing independent blood plasma collection company. ImmunoTek launched ten years ago to build and operate plasma donation centers nationwide to help meet the growing demand for blood plasma.
Since its formation on July 18, 2013, the company has accepted more than seven million paid donations at its collection centers. ImmunoTek has played a vital role in the supply chain for plasma worldwide and has a track record of developing more than 80 centers for biopharmaceutical partners over the past ten years.
Reflecting on ten years of progress, Jerome Parnell III, Founder & CEO of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, said, "I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade, and I want to thank all those who have accompanied us on our journey thus far – our dedicated donors, our talented employees, our business partners, and the communities we serve.”
Biopharmaceutical companies use blood plasma donated at ImmunoTek and Freedom Plasma centers to manufacture plasma-based therapies for patients with rare diseases. These medicines treat individuals with autoimmune diseases, genetic immune deficiencies, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with bleeding disorders, severe burns, surgical trauma, or shock. Treating one patient for a year can require hundreds of plasma donations from healthy donors.
Marvin Dyke, President of ImmunoTek, added, “The ImmunoTek brand is trusted by our global customers not only for the high quality and performance of the plasma centers we have developed on their behalf, but also for our impeccable track record of regulatory compliance with the FDA and other competent authorities around the world. We have an incredibly talented team and a solid operating platform that is fueling our growth for the next decade.”
Through its two subsidiaries, ImmunoTek Plasma and Freedom Plasma, ImmunoTek Bio Centers operates 45 centers in 21 states, with over a dozen more in development. The company's current growth rate means more communities experience a considerable economic boost from its donation centers. For more information about ImmunoTek and a nearby donation center, visit www.immunotek.com.
ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC
ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the world's largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies and partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 80 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of attaining U.S. FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek has centers operating in 21 states, with over 12 additional centers under development and plans for additional sites over the next two years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com.
