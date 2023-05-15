BELLMEAD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
The Bellmead community will play a role in meeting the demand for blood-plasma as the town welcomes a new blood-plasma donation center. ImmunoTek Plasma opens the doors to its newest location on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and encourages people to learn how to donate plasma to save lives.
Plasma is needed to create medicines for many rare and chronic illnesses, burn or shock victims, cancer patients, those with bleeding disorders, and many other diseases. The United States provides 2/3 of the world's plasma, and its need increases between 6% - 8% yearly.
"We are excited to add Bellmead to the ImmunoTek family and to know that our donors are doing their part to help others. While we compensate donors for their time, the real gift is that donated plasma saves lives," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers. "In addition to donor compensation, the new ImmunoTek donation center will create new jobs in Bellmead, and we anticipate making a $5 million economic impact yearly."
To be eligible to donate plasma, in-house medical professionals conduct a medical screening, medical history review, and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like making a blood donation. A safe, sterile, automated process called plasmapheresis separates plasma from the blood and returns the remaining red blood cells to the donor. Donors can give plasma up to twice a week .
“I am proud to lead a team dedicated to making a meaningful impact in our community. Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide life-saving treatments for patients in need. Our commitment to safety, quality, and excellent customer service sets us apart in the industry, and I am honored to work alongside such committed professionals, said Elizabeth Harms, Center Manager of the new Bellmead center.”
ImmunoTek Plasma's new Bellmead location is at 974 N Loop 340 and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Walk-in donors are welcome for their first donation; subsequent donations are only by appointment. If you need more information or want to make an appointment, call the center at 254-343-7000 or visit www.immunotek.com.
ABOUT IMMUNOTEK PLASMA
Operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC, ImmunoTek Plasma provides a chance for plasma donors to positively impact the lives of patients who rely on plasma-based therapies while being compensated for their time. We proudly operate state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities staffed with friendly plasma professionals committed to safety and quality.
ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC
ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the world's largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies and partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 70 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of attaining U.S. FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 20 states, with 20 additional centers under development and planning underway for more than 40 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com.
