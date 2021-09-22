BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced its SaaS deployment option received Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 2 certification, further validating the company’s commitment to providing the most robust data security and privacy for its rapidly growing customer base.
The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit assessing internal controls involving security, availability, and confidentiality of the data processed on behalf of customers, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. As part of the audit, Immuta demonstrated the robustness of its data protection policies and procedures, including the security of the data held, the confidentiality of the data processed, and the availability of that data to those that had permission to access it.
“Trust and transparency are a crucial part of being a premier technology partner and achieving a SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important achievement for any SaaS provider,” said Mike Scott, Chief Information Security Officer, Immuta. “As organizations invest in more SaaS solutions to securely navigate today’s complex cloud landscape and safely collect and store an immense amount of data, they will look to partners who have a proven history of strong privacy practices. Immuta achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification assures customers that we will keep their data safe, allowing them to focus on their business goals. At Immuta, we consider SOC 2 Type 2 to be the minimum baseline for our security program."
Immuta’s SaaS deployment option is a fully managed cloud service that provides data teams with universal data access control and security across their entire cloud data infrastructure. With Immuta SaaS, data teams can be up in running in minutes, register data from multiple cloud data platforms, and implement Immuta’s full suite of innovative capabilities, including:
- Universal data cloud compatibility
- Scalable, attribute-based access controls
- Dynamic policy enforcement and auditing
- Data masking, anonymization, and advanced privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs)
“As the leader in automated data access control, having SOC 2 Type 2 certification is critical as our customers rely on Immuta to protect and govern their most sensitive data and analytics workloads,” said Matt Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “With Immuta’s SaaS deployment option, customers can get started quickly using our free trial, easily convert to a production deployment while making it easier to support complex use cases like data localization and sovereignty and enjoy maintenance-free deployments with no infrastructure or technology costs. We’re seeing more and more customers choose SaaS as they migrate analytics to the cloud and want a fully hosted data platform.”
One of Immuta’s new SaaS customers is PumpJack Dataworks, a company that enables customers such as the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and MLS’ Inter Miami FC to manage their fan data. “Our Customer Data Platform is tuned specifically for the sports industry to help teams, leagues, and federations unify and manage all of their fan data across their entire ecosystem. Therefore, our customers demand strict requirements across governance, user access controls, anonymization, and audit capabilities; ensuring that a layer of trust and protection is extended across their global fan communities,” said Tom Tercek, co-founder and chief strategy officer, PumpJack Dataworks. “In this dynamic privacy environment, Immuta’s SaaS deployment option enables us to provide the highest standards of protection for fan data.”
With Immuta’s SaaS deployment, users can start experiencing the power of dynamic, fine-grained access control faster than ever. A recent GigaOm report found that Immuta’s attribute-based access controls require 75x fewer policy changes and offer significant cost savings compared to competitive solutions. Immuta was also the first data access control solution to be included on Snowflake Partner Connect.
Immuta SaaS is available in North America and Europe across multiple cloud compute platforms and services, including Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Trino, and Google BigQuery. For a free trial, click here.
The full SOC 2 Type 2 audit on Immuta is available for customers upon request. For more information, please email contact@immuta.com.
About Immuta
Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.
