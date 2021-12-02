BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today strengthened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by announcing its participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Immuta joins a network of independent software vendors (ISVs) who offer software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS to help drive new business and engage AWS field sellers on joint customer opportunities.
As an AWS Partner, Immuta natively supports the major AWS data services to ensure that joint customer data is securely accessed and governed. AWS customers can use Immuta to enable scalable data policy management on one or more data platforms such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, Amazon Redshift Spectrum, Snowflake, and Databricks. A fully managed version of Immuta’s platform on AWS is available exclusively via AWS Marketplace.
For AWS users, Immuta enforces data access control policies automatically on every query and captures rich policy audit logs so data teams can be confident data is always used securely. Its policy builder empowers data teams to create automated access policies that govern AWS data usage – scaling user adoption, removing approval bottlenecks, and providing trust with compliance and governance teams.
“We’re excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to expand visibility within the AWS Marketplace and make it easier for joint customers to automate cloud data access control,” said Matt Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “By working with the extended network of AWS Partners, we’re able to accelerate adoption of Immuta and help more organizations harness their data while meeting data compliance and regulatory standards.”
“We’re pleased to welcome Immuta to our ISV Accelerate Program and look forward to offering a leading-edge solution in AWS Marketplace that enables customers to safely access and govern their data,” said, Chris Grusz, Director of AWS Marketplace and AWS Service Catalog Business Development at AWS.
Immuta and AWS have many joint customers across industries:
- A leading global bank uses Immuta and AWS to accelerate its transition to the cloud, saving more than $200M by decreasing reliance on legacy data warehousing.
- One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies uses Immuta and AWS to provide centralized governance, access control, and audit capabilities for all lines of business globally.
- A healthcare startup uses Immuta and AWS to build data products for labs, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies. The data team built automated controls for over 7,000 Amazon Redshift tables that contain sensitive data (PII and PHI) from Electronic Health Records.
- PumpJack Dataworks, helps professional sports leagues and teams unify and manage their fan data by providing governance, access controls, anonymization, and audit capabilities.
According to Tom Tercek, co-founder and chief strategy officer at PumpJack Dataworks, “Our customers manage fan data for professional sports teams and we have strict requirements for security and governance. In this dynamic privacy environment, Immuta’s SaaS deployment – running on AWS – enables us to provide the highest standards of protection for fan data.”
Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.
