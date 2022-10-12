BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced the launch of The Immuta All Access Tour, its first owned event series that will highlight the latest trends and innovations in data security in seven major cities around the world. Each stop on the tour will feature a unique mix of thought leadership content, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences for customers and partners.
Attendees will experience a variety of collaborative opportunities, including sessions with Immuta leaders, customers, and partners that explore how trailblazing companies are addressing data access and security. Additionally, stops will feature specialized data-fueled speaking sessions and keynotes. The first tour event in New York City will feature sessions with data leaders at JPMorgan Chase and Thomson Reuters, a keynote from Immuta CEO and co-founder Mathew Carroll, and a fire-side chat with former Navy Seal Commander and VMware Chief Operating Officer Mike Hayes.
Tour stops include:
- New York City, N Y - Oct 18, 2022
- Sydney, AUS - Nov 10, 2022
- London, UK - Jan 19, 2023
- Dallas, TX - Feb 23, 2023
- Washington, DC - Mar 22, 2023
- San Francisco, CA - Mar 28, 2023
- Boston, MA - Date coming soon
“We’re excited to host our first all-access tour that will feature thought-provoking content, high-caliber speakers, and prime networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders,” said Immuta CEO Matt Carroll. “Attendees will leave energized with enhanced insights and perspectives that will enable them to bring game-changing data security innovation and best practices to their respective organizations to accelerate and remove any barriers to secure data access.”
The events, sponsored by Snowflake, Databricks, Alation, and EY have a limited capacity, with each guest bringing their unique real-world experience to the table while building and strengthening their networks. The size of these events is meant to foster important discussions between attendees, speakers, and hosts.
For the latest The Immuta All Access Tour details, visit The Immuta All Access Tour website.
For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com.
About Immuta
Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.
