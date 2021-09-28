TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
NEO is pleased to announce that Immutable Holdings Inc. (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a Canadian blockchain holding company, is now listed on the NEO Exchange. Immutable Holdings is available for trading under the symbol HOLD.
With a mission to deliver the value of digital assets to every person around the world, Immutable Holdings is positioned to capitalize on the growth in the cryptocurrency and blockchain eco-system. “ The blockchain space is entering a period of consolidation, ” remarked Jordan Fried, Chairman and CEO of Immutable Holdings . “ There are so many players in the sector, but it’s just not feasible for all of them to make it on their own. Our goal is to roll the best of those businesses up into Immutable Holdings, a true Canadian blockchain holding company.”
“A public listing on the NEO Exchange will enable us to execute upon our aggressive growth strategy,” he continued. “We stand to benefit from greater exposure to the investor community, increased access to capital, enhanced liquidity, and the exceptional level of service for which NEO has become known. This is a true partnership between innovators who are paving the way for the future.”
Led by a team with experience across digital asset investing, capital markets and blockchain technology, Immutable Holdings also has television personality and financier Kevin O’Leary and MindMed co-founder Leonard Latchman, among its list of strategic investors. “ This launch is a big win for the blockchain and crypto investment space, and I am excited to be a part of the journey for Immutable Holdings,” said O’Leary. “Their decision to list with the NEO Exchange was a strategic one – NEO is the ideal listing partner for companies that are shaping tomorrow.”
“It’s an honour to welcome yet another innovator and visionary to the ranks of NEO-listed issuers,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO . “Immutable Holdings is poised to become a market leader in the world of digital assets, and we are proud to be a catalyst for the growth and success of this future-forward company, the blockchain space, and the innovation economy at large.”
Investors can trade shares of HOLD through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. The NEO Exchange is home to over 165 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is a Canadian Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About Immutable Holdings Inc.
Immutable Holdings, the Blockchain Holding Company, is on a mission to democratize blockchain investing by building products that make investing in cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT) and other digital assets easy and accessible for both consumer and institutional investors. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network who celebrity investor “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary called “the Warren Buffet of blockchain,” Immutable Holdings already boasts over $150M under management and a portfolio of six companies built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management, and NFT.com.
