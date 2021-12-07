NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Today, impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, announced a new integration with Google Pay, which will power an updated premium offers experience for Google Pay users. impact.com’s technology provides Google Pay with the flexibility and scale to present unique promotional offers to its customer base.
With at least four out of 10 U.S. smartphone users choosing contactless payment for purchases, payment apps are key to the consumer shopping experience. Google Pay provides its users a safe, simple and helpful way to pay and manage their finances, including saving money with offers found within the app.
With this new integration, eligible merchants working with impact.com may submit exclusive, premium offers for promotion within the Google Pay app that may include special deals, deep discounts, exclusive rewards or regional in-store promotions.
“In the past year we have seen tremendous growth in e-commerce and partnership technology. It’s clear consumers are seeking improved experiences--from better connections with the brands they choose, to cost savings and added convenience. Companies that actually prioritize the customer experience are seeing success where others are not. impact.com’s partnership management platform is purpose-built with the consumer experience in mind,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of impact.com. “Customer centricity is a value impact.com and Google Pay share.”
As many companies enter the holiday season with concerns over how supply chain disruptions may affect their business, offers from Google Pay empower marketers to reach a significant audience with a customized promotion that’s right for them.
“Helping Google Pay connect with thousands of brands to help users find offers and save money is really exciting,” said Lisa Riolo, co-founder and VP of Strategic Partnerships at impact.com. “impact.com’s technology is designed for scale, which means that millions of consumers will receive a unique choice of offers from brands they know, and from some that are completely new. It’s also a big win for marketers to showcase their products and gain greater insight on what consumers want as they shop.”
“We are always looking for ways to make everyday payments and money management easier for our users,” said Jack Connors, Head of Partnerships, Google Pay. “By teaming up with impact.com, Google Pay users in the U.S. will have access to even more offers and ways to save with their favorite merchants.”
To learn more, or to see if you're eligible to partner, please contact impact.com at googleoffers@impact.com.
Impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company's powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go.
