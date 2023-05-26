AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton came out swinging against a House impeachment plan on Friday and urged supporters to protest at the Capitol before the historic weekend vote.
Paxton blasted investigators for giving him no opportunity to present evidence during a brief speech from the attorney general’s office. The state’s top lawyer warned impeachment would defy the will of voters and imperil lawsuits that he’s filed against the Biden administration.
“This shameful process was curated from the start as an act of political retribution,” Paxton, a third-term Republican, told a packed room of reporters. A dozen senior staffers stood shoulder-to-shoulder behind him.
Paxton did not answer any questions, nor did he attempt to refute any of the specific allegations laid out against him by a House investigating committee.
The 20 articles of impeachment, filed Thursday by the GOP-led ethics panel, accuse Paxton of sweeping abuses, including bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of the public trust over a stretch of several years.
The House begins impeachment proceedings at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Representatives are expected to vote the same day.
If the House moves to impeach, Paxton would be barred from carrying out his official duties immediately. The Senate would hold a trial to determine whether to remove him from office.
The impeachment proceedings pose a serious threat to Paxton, a far-right Republican who has repeatedly been re-elected despite a slew of legal troubles. Paxton faces an FBI corruption investigation, and he’s also under active indictment for securities fraud charges.
Paxton denies wrongdoing in all matters.
On Friday, Paxton said he hopes the House “makes the right decision.” If not, he “looks forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I truly believe the process will be fair and just.”
His wife, Angela Paxton, serves in the Senate representing Collin County. She’s not said whether she will participate in such proceedings.
Only two state officials have been impeached and removed from office in Texas’ history, and the last time was nearly 50 years ago.
The most full-throated defense of Paxton came from Chris Hilton, chief of litigation at the attorney general’s office. The allegations against his boss are meritless and investigators got some details wrong, Hilton said at the Friday press conference.
The House investigating panel alleged Paxton committed bribery by accepting a kitchen counter upgrade from a campaign donor in exchange for favorable legal assistance. Paxton paid for all home repair and renovations, Hilton insisted, and the attorney general’s countertops are tile, not granite as investigators said.
“They didn’t even want to hear our side of the story,” said Hilton, who tried to interrupt the committee’s hearing on Thursday when its members voted to recommend impeachment. He did not specifically address any of the other accusations, including that the campaign donor hired the woman with whom investigators said Paxton had an affair.
Hilton’s chief argument is that the impeachment violates a “forgiveness” statute that bars removal from office for acts committed before an election. Paxton was re-elected to his third term in November.
“Texans knew about all these allegations in the last election, and they rejected them by a margin of 10 percentage points,” he said.
Legal experts say the law is untested in cases of impeachment, but they also note that a court may not be able to even hear such a challenge.
“No court could have any jurisdiction to stop the Legislature from taking its constitutional responsibility in a quasi-judicial capacity of conducting impeachment proceedings,” said Charles “Rocky” Rhodes, a research professor of state and federal constitutional law at South Texas College of Law Houston.
-------
