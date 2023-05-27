AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House is poised to take a historic vote on whether to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Impeachment proceedings began just after 1 p.m. Saturday. House leaders have allotted four hours of debate.
A GOP-led House committee on Thursday filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, a third-term Republican. They accused the state’s top lawyer of sweeping abuses, including bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of the public trust over a stretch of several years.
If a majority of House members endorse impeachment, Paxton would immediately be barred from performing his official duties. The Senate then would hold a trial to judge the allegations. Two-thirds of senators would be needed to back removal from office.
Only two elected officials have been impeached in Texas history.
Paxton has described the effort as an act of political retribution and lambasted the process, saying he never got a chance to present evidence. Former President Donald Trump, a close ally of Paxton, took to social media where he called the process unfair, and promised to fight anyone who lets the proceeding happen.
Beginning in March, investigators hired by the Texas House Committee on General Investigating conducted a sweeping ethics probe into the attorney general, after his agency requested $3.3 million in state funds to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employees who alleged Paxton abused his position to help a campaign donor.
A memo the committee distributed Friday explaining procedures behind impeachment made reference to that funding request.
“We cannot overemphasize the fact that, but for Paxton’s own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement ... Paxton would not be facing impeachment,” noted to the memo, which signed by committee chairman Andrew Murr, R-Junction, and vice chair Ann Johnson, D-Houston.
The impeachment articles allege Paxton improperly used his office’s resources, money and time to help real estate developer and donor Nate Paul on multiple occasions throughout 2020. His deputies raised alarm bells and eventually reported him to law enforcement. Paxton received an expensive kitchen upgrade and Paul hired a woman with whom the attorney general was allegedly having an affair, both the whistleblowers and House investigators alleged.
The whistleblowers were then all fired or resigned; four sued under state whistleblower laws and the parties agreed to the $3.3 million settlement earlier this year.
Some House lawmakers, including GOP Speaker Dade Phelan, have balked at taxpayer money being used to fund the settlement.
Paxton has characterized the impeachment as an illegal attempt to steal an election and remove him from office. He argues the state law only allows officials to be impeached for conduct committed since the last election, and Paxton has denied all wrongdoing.
The attorney general was reelected in November.
The investigating committee says the doctrine Paxton has referenced “does not apply to impeachment.”
Paxton called on supporters to protest the impeachment.
On Saturday about 200 people waited in line to get a seat in the gallery, who were mixed between for and against impeachment. One woman held a sign that read “#MAGA stands with Attorney General Paxton.”
Heather Bailey, 66, from Austin, described Paxton as “a crook.”
“You have the top lawyer who’s been under indictment for eight years,” she said.
———
(Austin bureau reporter Aaron Torres contributed to this story.)
———
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.