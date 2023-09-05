JERSEY CITY, N.J. & PENSACOLA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Supreme Paper Supplies (“Supreme” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 70 th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Founded by the Kelly family in 1985, and now owned by the North River Group, Supreme is a premier distributor of foodservice and janitorial products throughout the greater Pensacola market. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Supreme’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.
“We are fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team at Supreme. We are excited to begin our partnership in this next stage of growth and offer new and existing customers in the greater Pensacola region the same customer service and attention," said Robert Tillis. "We are thrilled to have Ray and Mark continue to drive growth in the region, the whole team at Supreme is a great addition to our national platform at Imperial Dade,” said Jason Tillis.
“The Supreme team’s dedication and commitment over the last 38 years has built and sustained a great company. We are thankful to the Kelly family and the North River Group for investing in the resources to fuel our growth. Joining the Imperial Dade family will add the resources and support necessary to take Supreme to the next level. We’re excited to imagine new possibilities as part of the Imperial Dade brand.” said Ray Millet, President of Supreme Paper Supplies.
About Imperial Dade
Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.
