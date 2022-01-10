SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Imperva, Inc., ( @Imperva ) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, announces Brad Steiner as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. He will lead the company’s legal team, and oversee corporate governance and compliance, reporting to CEO Pam Murphy.
“Brad brings a wealth of legal and compliance experience for global, high growth, and public companies that underpin our next phase of growth,” says Murphy. “His business acumen and keen legal insights will enable us to leverage our reputation and brand in the market as trusted advisors while continuing to take market share."
Steiner held senior legal leadership roles at Infor during his tenure over the past two decades. He was most recently Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, advising on litigation, dispute resolution and risk management strategies, as well as overseeing the legal function for the Americas.
“I’m eager to partner with the talented team at Imperva during this exciting period of growth and help our customers solve the most complex business risks -- including those related to privacy, compliance and the security of data,” says Steiner. “I look forward to working with the executive leadership team and the entire company to scale our growth and enable long-term success.”
Prior, he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Extensity, and managed diligence on M&A transactions, including Geac’s sale to Golden Gate Capital, and Extensity’s acquisition of Systems Union. He also supported all commercial activities and strategic initiatives for the company.
Earlier in his career, Steiner served as Deputy General Counsel for Lycos, was a Litigation Associate at Ropes & Gray, and clerked for the Honorable Frank M. Coffin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. He also spent several years as an Outreach Counselor and Outreach Coordinator with Bridge Over Troubled Waters, providing counseling and outreach services to homeless and at-risk youth in the Boston area.
Steiner holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Amherst College.
About Imperva
Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Customers around the world trust Imperva to protect their applications, data and websites from cyber attacks. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security and data security, Imperva protects companies through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Research Labs and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy and compliance expertise into our solutions.
