BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Imply, founded by the creators of Apache Druid®, today announced full details for Druid Summit 2022 virtual conferences. Druid Summit 2022 will concurrently serve delegates across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.
Druid Summit 2022 is a technical conference for a global community of developers building analytics applications. The Summit is aimed at developers, architects and data professionals and provides a forum to share their experience with Druid and network with their peers.
Full event details and registration links can be found by visiting:
- Druid Summit 2022 Americas - Dec 6-7
- Druid Summit 2022 EMEA - Dec 6-7
- Druid Summit 2022 APAC - Dec 6-7
This year’s summit features keynote speaker Gwen Shapira, co-founder and CPO of Nile, Matt Armstrong, Head of Engineering - Observability & Data Platform at Confluent, Ben Sykes, Software Engineer at Netflix, Brianna Greenberg, Senior Data Engineer at Reddit, Csaba Kecskemeti, Senior Engineering Manager at ZillowGroup, and Yi Yang, Software Engineer at Pinterest. Also keynoting from Imply are some of the original creators of Apache Druid: Fangjin Yang, co-founder and CEO and Vadim Ogievetsky, co-founder and CPO of Imply.
Offering a wide range of content and activities, Druid Summit 2022 will offer training and education on Druid and its ecosystem. The Summit features talks by industry experts and practitioners covering development methods, architectural patterns, operational best practices and real-world case studies of Druid in production.
For full event details, please visit: https://druidsummit.org/
About Imply
At Imply, we are on a mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. Our unique database, built from Apache Druid, enables them to develop the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Backed by leading investors including a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory - disrupting the $100B database market - with customers including Twitter, Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange. To learn more, please visit: https://imply.io/.
© 2022 Imply. All rights reserved. Imply, the Imply logo, and Imply Polaris are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Imply Data, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Apache, Apache Druid, Druid and the Druid logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the USA and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005101/en/
CONTACT: Nicole Gorman
Touchdown PR
508-397-0131
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT DATA ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Imply
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/21/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005101/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.