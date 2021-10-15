NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2021--
LA OPINIÓN, from Los Angeles, was recognized with the Gold Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily in the United States, the highest achievement of the José Martí Awards given by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP) during their annual convention. La Opinión received another Gold Award as Outstanding Publication Website. It was also awarded Best Newspaper Design.
La Opinión is published by Impremedia, the leading Hispanic News and Information company. EL DIARIO (New York) and LA RAZA (Chicago), also published by Impremedia, were awarded 11 and 12 medals respectively. La Raza was recognized as the Best Spanish Language Weekly in the country.
"We are very pleased with these awards that clearly show that Impremedia is the number one creator of Spanish-language content in the United States. These awards also showcase the passion and dedication of our Editorial teams across our Digital and Print platforms," stated Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia.
In addition to the three top awards mentioned above, La Opinión received 5 more medals -two Gold Awards and three Silvers- dominating the Editorial Writing field in the categories of Outstanding International Political Article (“El mundo indígena a merced del coronavirus”, by Gardenia Mendoza), Outstanding Local Business Article (“En honor a las mujeres detenidas”, by Araceli Martínez Ortega), Outstanding Immigration Article (“Entre Tonatico y Waukegan: el golpe binacional del coronavirus”, by Gardenia Mendoza), Outstanding Entertainment Article (“Danny Trejo: ‘Sigo trabajando para salir del infierno’”, by Rafael Cores) and Outstanding Publication Masthead.
El Diario was recognized with the Silver Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily, only behind La Opinión. This is the main category of the José Martí Awards, which last year went to El Diario itself. It also won the Bronze Award as Outstanding Publication Website.
The oldest Spanish-language newspapers in the country also won the Gold Award as Outstanding Auto Section, Silver Award as Outstanding Community Photo (“Abuelita boricua celebra sus 100 años con fiesta en Harlem”, by Edwin Martínez), and Bronze Awards as Outstanding Design, Outstanding Immigration Article (“5 claves sobre prohibición migratoria de Trump por el coronavirus”, by Jesús García), Outstanding Photo (“Protesta en Brooklyn por la muerte de George Floyd termina en violencia”, by Rafael Cores), Outstanding Food Section (“Creatividad ecuatoriana en forma de pizza”, by Liseth Pérez Almelda), Outstanding Lifestyle Section, Outstanding National Political Article (“Si votamos, contamos; si no, nos fregamos”, by Jesús García), Outstanding International Political Article (“En qué consiste la diputación migrante para la Ciudad de México”, by Jesús García),
La Raza, Impremedia's weekly publication based in Chicago, won an impressive 6 Gold Awards. Apart from being recognized as the best Spanish-Language Weekly in the country, it won Outstanding Hispanic Success Story (“Reinventarse para vencer al covid-19: pequeños empresarios hispanos de Chicago se adaptan para sortear la crisis”, by Belhú Sanabria), Outstanding Community Service Article (“Pobreza y mujer latina: un duro ciclo en Chicago”, by Marcela P. Cartagena), Outstanding Cultural Article (“El muralismo en Chicago: paredes que hablan”, by Antonio Zavala), Outstanding Entertainment Article (“Arte y cultura contra la pandemia”, by Irene Tostado), Outstanding Multiple Article Series (“Apoyan a ambulantes de Chicago afectados por la crisis del Covid-19”, by Belhú Sanabria).
La Raza also won three Silver Awards: Outstanding Local Business Article (“Menú contra la pandemia: la lucha de los restaurantes latinos de Chicago”, by Belhú Sanabria), Outstanding Health Article (“Salud mental, el gran reto”, by Belhú Sanabria and Jesús Del Toro) and Outstanding Multiple Article Series (“Inician esfuerzos de divulgación del Censo 2020 entre inmigrantes”, by Belhú Sanabria). It also received three Bronzes: Outstanding Business Section, Outstanding Special Section, and Outstanding Immigration Article (“Lightfoot y la ciudad santuario”, by Belhú Sanabria and Jesús Del Toro).
About Impremedia
ImpreMedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States.
It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago and La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco.
The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes news websites such as La Opinión, El Diario NY and La Raza, and Lifestyle brands like Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Estar Mejor (Wellness), Bien Bonita (Beauty), No Muy Caro (Promos and Discounts) and La Vibra (Entertainment), attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on Social Media.
Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative, and the McCormick Foundation.
Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006192/en/
CONTACT: Impremedia
Rafael Cores
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HISPANIC COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING CONSUMER
SOURCE: Impremedia
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/15/2021 01:02 AM/DISC: 10/15/2021 01:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006192/en