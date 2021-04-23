AP Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he’s ending his hunger strike after more than three weeks Apr 23, 2021 Apr 23, 2021 Updated 27 min ago MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he’s ending his hunger strike after more than three weeks. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags General News Government And Politics Political Imprisonment Political Issues Hunger Strikes Protests And Demonstrations Political And Civil Unrest Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Methuen - Walter Andrews, age ... Bradford - Katharine (Brutting... Haverhill - Irving R. Auger, 9... 2nd Year Anniversary In Loving... Always in our thoughts... Fore... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.