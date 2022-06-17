EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
Impulse Space, Inc– leading the development of in-space transportation services for the inner solar system – today announced it has secured $10 million in funding by Lux Capital, the venture capital firm focused on emerging science and technology ventures at the outermost edges of what is possible. Following the recently raised $20 million seed round funding led by Founders Fund, this sets Impulse on an accelerated path toward its mission to provide agile, economic capabilities to access any orbit.
“With funding from Lux Capital, Impulse continues to build on a solid financial foundation and an equally strong foundation of the amazing people supporting us,” says Impulse Space Founder and CEO Tom Mueller. “Especially for a company like Impulse Space, it’s important to be aligned with people and organizations that trust in our technologies and capabilities as much as we do.”
For over two decades, Lux Capital, co-founded by managing partners Peter Hébert and Josh Wolfe, has been renowned for investing in companies focused on frontier technology.
"We partner with world-class teams challenging the status quo and pushing the limits to what is possible,” says Shahin Farshchi, Partner at Lux Capital. “We seek innovators across disciplines and technologies, many of which Impulse Space embodies. Space is a major part of the economy of the future, and Tom’s team is accelerating that future."
Launched in September 2021 by Mueller, a founding member of SpaceX, Impulse is driven by a vision to provide economical last-mile space payload delivery services spanning in-space transportation, orbital transport of satellites to optimal orbits, in-orbit servicing, space debris deorbit and space station orbit keeping. Those who share this vision include some of the industry’s best and brightest, who now make up the Impulse team. With deep industry experience—from space technologies development to business operations optimization—Impulse’s team members have developed products for organizations such as SpaceX, NASA, GE, Joe Gibbs Racing, Virgin and other notable enterprises and have led some of the most innovative companies in the Space 2.0 sector.
About Impulse Space Propulsion
Founded in 2021, Impulse Space Propulsion is a Space 2.0 pioneer providing agile, economical last-mile space payload delivery capabilities. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation, orbital transport of satellites to optimal orbits, in-orbit servicing, space debris deorbit and space station orbit keeping. Long-term, Impulse will include focus on Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), lunar and beyond, to provide transport of space resources, lunar missions including landers, planetary missions, asteroid resources, in-space manufacturing and propellant depots.
