Imvax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies, is presenting data today at the 2022 International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) in New York City, NY.
This new data provides additional evidence for the generation of an immune response in the role of dendritic cell maturation, CD4 and CD8 T cell activation and increases in both central and effector memory T cells in the anti-tumor immunostimulatory activity of Imvax’s platform. Following favorable clinical results obtained in glioblastoma study using IGV-001, the data support the development of IEC-001 for the treatment of endometrial cancer.
“This work further details the multi-layered and durable immune activation induced by our immunotherapeutic platform and its performance in multiple tumor types,” said Mark A. Exley, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “Our robust preclinical data gives us confidence as we continue to develop our platform of personalized, whole tumor-derived treatments beyond glioblastoma to additional solid tumors.”
The study was executed using IEC-001 (loaded with patient-derived endometrial cancer cells) or IGV-001 (loaded with patient-derived glioblastoma cells). Immunological effects were evaluated over several weeks via nine IEC-001 and three IGV-001 patient-matched peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) co-culture assays. Results indicated that co-culture of PBMCs with the relevant Imvax candidate resulted in increased immunological activity of various types. These included, at various timepoints, increased dendritic cell maturation, elevated percentages of activated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, increased effector memory CD4+ T cells, and T cell activation, responses that were further stimulated upon rechallenge. In summary, these results support the potential of Imvax's immunotherapeutic platform and further development of IEC-001 for the treatment of endometrial cancer.
About Imvax, Inc.
Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a unique platform technology focused on delivering personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies across a range of solid tumors. Imvax’s portfolio includes several programs designed to stimulate a patient’s immune system against the full antigen signature of their tumor. Imvax’s most advanced program is IGV-001 for the treatment of glioblastoma. Imvax is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For additional information, please visit www.imvax.com.
