Imvax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies, today announced a poster presentation at the 2022 International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) in New York City, NY, from September 28 – October 1, 2022.
At the meeting, Imvax will present preclinical data that further elucidate the foundational anti-tumor immunological mechanisms of its platform and provide additional evidence of activity in an endometrial cancer model.
The details of the poster presentation are:
Title:Autologous tumor cell immunotherapeutic platform, with evidence of clinical activity in glioblastoma, induces in vitro immune responses in both glioblastoma and endometrial cancer
Abstract Submission Number: 0688_0974_000292
Timing: Thursday, September 29 th, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Presenter: Dr. Christopher Uhl
About Imvax, Inc.
Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a unique platform technology focused on delivering personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies across a range of solid tumors. Imvax’s portfolio includes several programs designed to stimulate a patient’s immune system against the entire antigen signature of their tumor. Imvax’s most advanced program is IGV-001 for the treatment of glioblastoma. Imvax is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For additional information, please visit www.imvax.com.
