North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.