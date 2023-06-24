CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd Saturday in Charlotte that the Biden administration will stand firm for abortion rights amid Republican challenges nationally and in North Carolina.
“We, all of us, are now called upon to advance the promise of freedom, including the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body,” Harris told the crowd.
She likened the cause of abortion rights to those taken up by past generations, including civil rights activists in Greensboro.
Harris spoke at the Grady Cole Center on the one-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and weeks after North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly voted to ban most abortions in the state after 12 weeks.
Republicans overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that bill this month. They were making last-minute changes to it on Thursday, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The new restrictions will go into effect July 1.
“Next week, overruling the will of the people, North Carolina will be the latest state with an extreme ban, in spite of the best efforts of Gov. Roy Cooper,” she said. “We’re talking about real people every day in our country, who are being subjected to judgment. Being made to feel as though they should be silent.
“We can’t stand for that,” she said. “We can’t tolerate that. It’s just not right.”
Harris also vowed that if Democrats in Congress pass a bill codifying abortion rights, President Joe Biden will sign it.
Harris began her roughly 20-minute speech at around 1 p.m. to some chants from the crowd of “Four more years.” Earlier, lawmakers and other politicians from North Carolina and its immediate northern and southern neighbors, Virginia and South Carolina, spoke in support of abortion rights as the crowd waited for Harris.
Impact of NC abortion restrictions
Some experts have warned that new restrictions could lead to women and abortion providers being prosecuted.
Last June, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mecklenburg County’s top prosecutor told The Observer that his office has different priorities.
“I don’t see what is gained by putting a doctor or a woman on the stand to discuss something as personal as a health procedure or prosecuting them for it,” District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said. “I don’t see how that would be functionally possible.”
And there would have to be a law enforcement agency willing to make the arrest first, he noted.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and a North Carolina OB-GYN filed a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law on June 16, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The case is scheduled to be heard in Greensboro on Wednesday. The judge could issue a temporary restraining order and block the law from taking effect.
At issue in that lawsuit: First Amendment violations, with doctors seemingly barred from discussing out-of-state abortion options; an “unconstitutional hospitalization requirement” for incest survivors to go to a hospital for an abortion after the 12-week period; and inconsistencies in when a provider can perform a medical abortion, among other things.
