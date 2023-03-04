North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this morning. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.