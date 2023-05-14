A pair of small earthquakes occurred one second apart late Sunday on different fault systems south of the U.S.-Mexico border, producing light shaking in areas of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"That's absolutely crazy," said Tom Rockwell, a seismologist at San Diego State University. "It's very random that quakes on separate faults happen at about the same time."
The first quake was a 3.4 temblor that hit at 5:13 p.m. about 5 miles west-southwest of Tecate, Mexico, and 15 miles west-southwest of Campo. It was immediately followed by a 3.6 quake about 23 miles west-southwest of Progreso, Mexico, and 31 miles east-southeast of Campo.
There was no immediate indication that shaking on the first quake triggered the second.
Small quakes regularly occur in and around the U.S.-Mexico border but rarely lead to large events, Rockwell said.
