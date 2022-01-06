SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that, among broadband service provider (BSP) customers using Revenue EDGE Suites (EDGE Suites), subscriber adoption has soared, growing more than 800 percent in 11 months. A rapidly growing number of BSPs are taking advantage of EDGE Suites—along with the full Revenue EDGE platform, which includes GigaSpire® BLAST systems, the Command IQ ® mobile app, Calix Marketing Cloud and Calix Support Cloud —to differentiate their brand, create new revenue streams, increase margins, reduce support costs, and drive loyalty. Increasingly, BSPs are adding these turnkey services in EDGE Suites to their managed Wi-Fi offerings to create a digital storefront. These services include the Protect IQ ™ home network security and Experience IQ™ parental controls apps, as well as the Arlo Secure Wi-Fi connected camera solution, with more to come in 2022. With EDGE Suites, Calix customers such as Cumberland Connect, CVEC Fiber, SCTelcom, and others have seen dramatic benefits, such as growing their subscriber base by 750 percent in just two months, achieving stellar Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of up to +90, and reducing trouble tickets and truck rolls by 30 percent.
EDGE Suites are fully integrated with all other components of the Revenue EDGE, enabling BSPs to roll out the premium services seamlessly and quickly. Armed with EDGE Suites and the rich set of EDGE Enablement content and go-to-market resources, even the smallest BSPs can compete at scale and differentiate themselves to take on the direct-to-consumer giants and win. Here are some of the impressive results Calix BSP customers are seeing.
- Cumberland Connect increases NPS to +90 while doubling EDGE Suites take rates: In four months, Cumberland Connect doubled the adoption of their “Peace of Mind” premium package featuring Protect IQ and Experience IQ, providing members a secure and optimal online experience. Delivered via their branded CCFiber SmartIQ app, the value-added offerings have enabled the Tennessee cooperative to generate new revenue streams, grow ARPU, and dramatically increase member satisfaction, registering a staggering NPS of +90 compared with industry benchmark scores in the single digits.
- CVEC Fiber drives 750 percent subscriber growth in just two months: Oklahoma-based CVEC Fiber launched their groundbreaking 2.4 gigabit service, leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution, including GigaSpire BLAST u6x systems, Command IQ ®, and EDGE Suites. The subscriber response has been phenomenal—the cooperative saw a 750 percent jump in their subscriber base in just two months, and they’ve achieved a 92 percent take rate for Command IQ, 97 percent for Protect IQ, and 95 percent for Experience IQ. In addition, CVEC is perfectly positioned to drive new revenue streams through other EDGE Suites, such as the Arlo Secure connected camera service.
- SCTelcom leverages the power of ProtectIQ to cut support calls and truck rolls by 30 percent: In just seven months—and only one year after launching—Kansas-based cooperative SCTelcom achieved 95 percent adoption of Protect IQ, defending their members against malware, ransomware, and other increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Alongside Protect IQ, the powerful self-serve capabilities of the Command IQ mobile app helped SCTelcom cut both help desk calls and unnecessary truck rolls by approximately 30 percent, significantly lowering their operating costs.
“Broadband service providers need new ways to differentiate and grow their brands in increasingly competitive markets,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “We are answering the call with our growing portfolio of turnkey offerings in EDGE Suites. These offerings make it incredibly easy for even the smallest broadband service provider to quickly go to market with services subscribers will happily pay a premium for. We’re excited to see more and more service providers reaping the benefits of the Revenue EDGE as they monetize their networks, grow ARPU, create upsell opportunities, increase subscriber satisfaction, and eliminate churn. We are proud of our customers’ achievements and will continue to support them by adding exciting new offerings to EDGE Suites in 2022.”
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.
