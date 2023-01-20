DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Color Measurement, Chemical Concentration), by End-user (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-line UV-vis spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.50%
Notable technological advancements in the UV-vis spectroscopic method have accelerated the in-line monitoring of compounds using UV-vis-spectrometry across various fields, such as environmental monitoring, materials science, pharmaceutical research, and agriculture. The introduction of advanced solutions, such as enhanced silicon and InGaAs detectors & Light-emitting Diode (LED) sources, have supported the adoption of this UV-Vis spectroscopy technique, thereby driving the industry.
UV/Visible spectrophotometers are widely used by laboratories, including that associated with academia and governments, as well as other industries. The introduction of multiple regulatory guidelines for effective approval and new product development processes across various industries, such as the pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and cosmetics industries, is anticipated to increase the adoption of products. In the pharmaceutical industry, the introduction of UV-Vis spectrophotometry that operates in compliance with United States Pharmacopeia (USP), Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP), and the European Pharmacopoeia (EP) is anticipated to drive the industry.
Internal quality management and external regulators play a crucial role in developing spectrophotometers in compliance with various established regulatory guidelines for the effective and safe use of instruments. Wavelength accuracy and repeatability are key performance parameters of the UV/VIS spectroscopic method.
Thus, accurate calibration of the wavelength axis is important for applications that rely on spectroscopic techniques for compound testing, to receive regulatory approval. Furthermore, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is involved in establishing guidelines on technical specifications for the certification of spectrophotometric traceable Reference Materials. In addition, major manufacturers are providing solutions to academic institutions.
For instance, in May 2021, PASCO Scientific announced the launch of a new UV-Vis spectrometer, which offers universities a comprehensive solution for everyday applications in spectrophotometry. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted industry growth.
Advantages, such as high accuracy, and characterization of components, such as additives/preservatives, proteins, and nucleic acids (i.e. DNA/RNA), among others will drive the demand. This technology can also impact the time-to-result for both upstream and downstream processes including quality control. As a result of these advantages, the usage of these technologies increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The development in the advancement of biological drugs globally is leading to the expansion of several New Biological Entities (NBEs).
Before these NBEs are modified into therapeutics, the research laboratory must precisely characterize each product and should constantly examine the quality of these products through the development process. The In-line UV-Vis spectroscopy system also allows laboratories to make considerable gains in efficacy as it can run manifold experiments at the same time, allowing laboratories to obtain more results in a similar amount of time and it also extends the opportunity to design the experiments in ways, which have not been possible earlier.
Out of all the molecular spectroscopy methods, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is considered the most widely adopted technology, with the majority of users from pharmaceuticals or academic research. In UV-Vis spectroscopy, sample preparation processes are slow and are often operator-dependent.
On the other hand, they are relatively simpler in the case of NMR and IR spectroscopy. In addition, in NMR spectroscopy, samples can be recovered as the workflow is nondestructive. These factors have driven the use of other spectroscopy methods, thereby limiting the revenue growth in this industry. Moreover, UV-Vis spectroscopy exhibited challenges in isolating matrix interferences and inefficiency in molecular structure evaluation. These factors have impeded the industry growth to a considerable extent.
In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Report Highlights
- The color measurement segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. A large number of operating suppliers and high penetration of products in this segment have resulted in the dominance of this segment
- Measurement of chemical concentration also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. An increase in demand for real-time analytical tools that monitor fermentation and bioprocesses in food & biological applications is expected to propel industry growth
- The painting & coating industry end-user segment held the largest share in 2021 due to the rapid growth of the paint and coatings industry
- The chemical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The high use of spectroscopy for monitoring wet chemical processes has boosted the revenue growth of the segment
- North America dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to the presence of highly regulated industries in the U.S. and the growing demand for robust technologies
- The rising adoption of spectroscopy services in countries like India, Singapore, and South Korea is expected to drive the Asia Pacific region at a lucrative CAGR from 2022 to 2030
