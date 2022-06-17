KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The Inamori Foundation today announced the 2022 laureates of its Kyoto Prize, Japan’s highest private award for global achievement, in the categories of Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy. Complete details are online at: https://www.kyotoprize.org/en
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005057/en/
In Advanced Technology, the 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate is electronics engineer and applied physicist Carver Mead, Ph.D., the Gordon and Betty Moore Professor of Engineering and Applied Science, Emeritus, at California Institute of Technology. Mead’s pioneering contributions to the field of electronics include proposing and promoting a new methodology to divide the design process of very large-scale integration (VLSI) systems into logic, circuit, and layout designs, and separating them from the manufacturing process. He also contributed greatly to the advancement of computer-aided design technology, paving the way to VLSI design automation and facilitating the revolutionary development of today’s VLSI-based electronics and industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
Each laureate receives a diploma, a 20-karat gold medal, and a monetary award of 100 million yen (about US$750,000). To avoid COVID-19 risk, the new laureates will give commemorative lectures online this year instead of convening in person for the Kyoto Prize ceremonies traditionally conducted in Japan each November 10. They will convene online or in person for the 22 nd annual Kyoto Prize Symposium in San Diego, Calif., in March 2023, and for the Kyoto Prize at Oxford events in Oxford, UK, in May 2023.
The 2022 Kyoto Prize Laureates
In Advanced Technology, the 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate is electronics engineer and applied physicist Carver Mead, Ph.D., the Gordon and Betty Moore Professor of Engineering and Applied Science, Emeritus, at California Institute of Technology. Mead’s pioneering contributions to the field of electronics include proposing and promoting a new methodology to divide the design process of very large-scale integration (VLSI) systems into logic, circuit, and layout designs, and separating them from the manufacturing process. He also contributed greatly to the advancement of computer-aided design technology, paving the way to VLSI design automation and facilitating the revolutionary development of today’s VLSI-based electronics and industry.
In Basic Sciences, the 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate is population biologist Bryan T. Grenfell, D.Phil., the Kathryn Briger and Sarah Fenton Professor of Ecology, Evolutionary Biology and Public Affairs at Princeton University. Grenfell proposed phylodynamics as a methodology to predict the infectious disease dynamics of RNA viruses by considering viral evolution, thus contributing to the development of research fields that integrate immune dynamics, epidemiology, and evolutionary biology. These achievements have been instrumental in understanding infection mechanisms and proposing effective infectious disease control policies.
In Arts and Philosophy, the 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate is Grammy award-winning tabla musician Zakir Hussain, who has opened new possibilities beyond the framework of traditional Indian music in collaboration with artists of other diverse genres worldwide. Hussain’s performance innovations include a unique method of creating melodies on the tabla, originally regarded as a rhythmic instrument of accompaniment. In the process, he has expanded the tabla’s possibilities and established it as one of the most expressive percussion instruments in the world. With his superb technique, engaging performances, and rich creativity, he has made tremendous impact on world music audiences and performers alike.
About theInamori Foundationand theKyoto Prize
The Kyoto Prize is an international award bestowed by the non-profit Inamori Foundation to honor those who have contributed significantly to the scientific, cultural, and spiritual betterment of humankind. The Foundation was established in 1984 by Dr. Kazuo Inamori, founder and chairman emeritus of Kyocera Corporation; founder and honorary adviser to KDDI Corporation; and chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to Japan Airlines. Inamori created the Kyoto Prize in line with his belief that a human being has no higher calling than to strive for the greater good of humanity and the world, and that the future of humanity can be assured only though a balance of scientific progress and spiritual depth.
Counting the 2022 recipients, the prize has honored 118 laureates worldwide — 117 individuals and one group (the Nobel Foundation). Individual laureates range from scientists, engineers and researchers to philosophers, painters, architects, sculptors, musicians and film directors. For more information, see: https://www.kyotoprize.org/en.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005057/en/
CONTACT: (U.S.) University of California, San Diego
Matt Nagel
mnagel@ucsd.edu(U.S.) Kyoto Symposium Organization
Jay Scovie
+1-858-576-2674
jay.scovie@kyocera.com(JAPAN) The Inamori Foundation
Takeshi Nakajima and Megumi Smith
+81-75-353-7272
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH TECHNOLOGY ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING HARDWARE MUSIC CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SCIENCE
SOURCE: Inamori Foundation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 04:00 AM/DISC: 06/17/2022 04:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005057/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.