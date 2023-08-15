SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
AFS Logistics announces its selection to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes AFS as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition is the company’s fourth appearance on the list, cementing a pattern of strong growth and an entrepreneurial spirit shared by fellow previous honorees, including Zappos.com, Zipcar, Pandora and 7-Eleven.
The list was compiled based on data representing overall revenue growth for the three-year period between 2019 and 2022. The company’s growth during this time was driven by an infusion of new customers and acquisitions, including Berman Blake Associates, Refund Logistics, Software Solutions Unlimited, Inc., WCA Logistics and DTA Services, Ltd. The most recent acquisition, of DTA, created the new largest freight audit and payment company in Canada. AFS currently manages more than $11 billion in annual freight spend across modes, including less-than-truckload (LTL), parcel and truckload for more than 1,800 customers.
“The logistics industry is a complex environment, our growth is a testament to the fact that customers need help navigating this complex environment," says Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS. “Our continued rapid growth and selection to the Inc. 5000 are testimony to the entire AFS team and a collective ability to problem solve, innovate and see possibility in the midst of significant challenges. To be able to continue to grow at this rate after 41 years is a credit to our founder, Brian Barker, and his vision.”
Since the company’s inception in 1982, AFS has grown from a single location in Shreveport, Louisiana to over 380 teammates across eight locations in North America. Today, the company manages over $11 billion in freight spend and helps customers generate more than $180 million in annual transportation savings.
"We are truly honored and excited to be back on the Inc. 5000 list,” says Brian J. Barker, Founder and Chairman of AFS. “These last few years have been uniquely challenging for every industry but especially for transportation and logistics. To be named to this list a true testament to the team we've assembled and the loyal customers we serve."
About the Inc. 5000 list
In 1982, Inc. magazine introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. Today, the list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase.
About AFS Logistics
AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services , featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.
