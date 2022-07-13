ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent, today announced it has added employer profile badges to highlight the inclusive services and benefits offered to employees and job seekers. The badges allow job seekers to search for specific inclusive services and benefits they desire in a new place of employment, advancing how candidates with disabilities can connect with employers in the job seeking process.
Inclusively employers can indicate in their profile the specific inclusive services and benefits they offer including:
- Professional Development
- Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)
- Paid Parental Leave
- Dependent Care Stipend / Flex Spending Account (FSA)
- Travel Reimbursement for Reproductive Services Access
- Remote/Flexible Work
“ We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for candidates to connect with potential employers,” said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-Founder, Inclusively. “ By adding badges that highlight specific inclusive services and benefits,employers are able to highlight their company’s values, mission and culture and candidates can easily search for the employers that meet their specific needs. It’s just another way to promote candidates and employers finding a perfect match.”
Inclusively also offers badges highlighting different advocacy groups and associations that employers are affiliated with, which are searchable by job seekers on the Inclusively platform. Existing badges include organizations such as Be My Eyes, Joshin and The Valuable 500.
To learn more about Inclusively and how to build an inclusive workplace culture, please visit www.inclusively.com.
ABOUT INCLUSIVELY
Inclusively’s workforce inclusion platform empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Employers obtain aggregated access to the fragmented network of nonprofits and training programs that support diverse talent. Candidates are submitted for jobs with valuable data around their accommodation requests, enabling companies to set up an inclusive experience at the front door. When companies accommodate candidates and set them up for success, they have higher retention rates and increased overall productivity.
