Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

