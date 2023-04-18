WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of May:
- Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. (PDT)
- 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (EDT)
The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.
About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.
