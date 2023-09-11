PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Jim Sebra, IRT’s Chief Financial Officer and Mike Daley, IRT’s Executive Vice President, Operations and People are scheduled to host meetings with investors at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City on September 12 th.
The company has posted its September Investor Presentation on its website at www.irtliving.com in the Investor Relations section under Presentations.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.
