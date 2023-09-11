North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.