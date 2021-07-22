HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.6 million.
The bank, based in Hanover, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.17 per share.
The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $121.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $118.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.
Independent Bank Corp. shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.70, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.
—————
