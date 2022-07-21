HANOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $61.8 million.

The bank, based in Hanover, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $176 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDB

