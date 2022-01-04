LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
Independent Electric Vehicle ( INDI EV ), a Los Angeles-based company specializing in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles, announced today a new feature in their flagship vehicle, the INDI One, ahead of exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week.
The INDI One vehicle will enable a new type of mobile blockchain. In each INDI One vehicle, INDI EV plans to enable the ability for the unit to act as a node for a blockchain. This means that with every unit sold, there is potentially one more node on the chain. The adaptation of the chain will grow with our consumer base over time.
“Most simply, the average consumer sees their vehicle as a mode of transportation that gets them from point A to B, but that is because that’s all it’s ever been,” says Andre Hudson, INDI EV Head of Design. “The future of electric vehicles can potentially be so much more. In pursuit of this vision, we looked at the latest emerging technological trends as applied to our vehicle’s strengths and discovered an opportunity to integrate blockchain technology directly into our vehicle.”
INDI EV empowers drivers with the ‘You Do You’ mentality. Through thoughtful design and technology and aims to expand the horizons of how your electric vehicle can enhance your life and support your goals while on the move. The company’s first model, INDI One, is a smart electric car with the sector’s first Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC), a supercomputer capable of AAA gaming, supporting all metaverse systems, making it absolutely a must-have for the next generation of EVs. The INDI EV ecosystem contains a portfolio of game engine technology, content development, global publishing, mobile platforms, SIM cards, hardware, and VR products to support creative endeavors.
The INDI One is on view at Las Vegas, Nevada, CES 2022 (booth #3443) from January 5 th – 7 th 2022. Online pre-ordering is scheduled to begin Q1 of 2022 at MSRP in USD $45,000. Details on trim packages, deposit, etc., will be available when the preorder page goes live.
For more information regarding INDI EV and its blockchain technology product updates, please visit www.driveindi.com. Follow INDI EV at @driveINDI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates on pre-ordering and key feature updates in real time.
About INDI EV
