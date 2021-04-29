North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.