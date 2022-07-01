DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--
The "India Automotive Software Market (2022-2027) by Application, Vehicle Type, EV Application, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Automotive Software Market is estimated to be USD 890.15 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1883.36 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.17%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- India's Automotive Software Market is segmented based on Application, Vehicle Type, EV Application, and End-User.
- Application, the market is classified into ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Control & Comfort System, Engine Management & Powertrain, Infotainment System, Communication Systems, Connected Services, Autonomous Driving, HMI Application, Biometrics System, and V2X System.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.
- EV Application, the market is classified into Charging Management, Battery Management, and V2G.
- End-User, the market is classified into Safety and Security, Infotainmanet and Instrument Cluster, Vehicle Connectivity, and Other.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Integration of ADAS Features In Vehicles
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Electric, Autonomous, and Connected Vehicles
4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Infotainment and User Interface
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms
4.2.2 Lack of Connected Infrastructure
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Future Potential of 5G and AI
4.3.2 Co-development Between OEMs and Suppliers
4.3.3 Developments in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles
4.3.4 SOTA Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Troubleshooting and Maintenance Concern
4.4.2 Risk of Cybersecurity
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 India's Automotive Software Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 ADAS & Safety Systems
6.3 Body Control & Comfort System
6.4 Engine Management & Powertrain
6.5 Infotainment System
6.6 Communication Systems
6.7 Connected Services
6.8 Autonomous Driving
6.9 HMI Application
6.10 Biometrics System
6.11 V2X System
7 India's Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passenger Cars
7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8 India's Automotive Software Market, By EV Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Charging Management
8.3 Battery Management
8.4 V2G
9 India's Automotive Software Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Safety and Security
9.3 Infotainment and Instrument Cluster
9.4 Vehicle Connectivity
9.5 Other
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- Allygrow Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Alpine Electronics Inc.
- Bose Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
- Hella India Pvt. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics
- BlackBerry Limited
- Cox Automotive
- Harman International
