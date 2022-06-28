DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
The "India Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 7.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.71 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.15%.
Key Players
- Aditya Birla
- Aetna Inc.
- Allianz
- AXA S.A.
- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
- Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd
- Cigna
- GoDigit Health Insurance
- HDFC Insurance Limited
- Healthline
- ICICI Insurance
- Life Insurance Corporation of India
- Star Health & Allied Insurance
- Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited
Market Segmentation
- India's Dental Insurance Market is segmented based on Coverage, Procedure, End-User,Industries, and Demographics.
- Coverage, the market is classified into Fire-tube,and Water-tube.
- Procedure, the market is classified into Preventive,and Major, Basic.
- Industries, the market is classified into Individuals, and Corporates.
- End-User, the market is classified into Chemicals, Refineries, Metal and Mining, Food and Beverage, and Others.
- Demographics, the market is classified into Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Dental Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries
4.1.2 Demand Awareness of Oral Hygiene
4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fire-tube
6.3 Water-tube
7 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Preventive
7.3 Major
7.4 Basic
8 India's Dental Insurance Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Individuals
8.3 Corporates
9 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Industries
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemicals
9.3 Refineries
9.4 Metal and Mining
9.5 Food and Beverage
9.6 Others
10 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Senior Citizens
10.3 Adults
10.4 Minors
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
