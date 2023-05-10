DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
The "India Modular Cleanroom Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indian pharmaceutical industry stood at the $42 billion mark in 2021 and is expected to reach $120-130 billion by 2030. India Modular Cleanroom market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2028E
The growth would be primarily driven by rising investments by the pharmaceutical industry in production and research & development. Additionally, increasing investment in research and development by Indian pharmaceutical companies and increasing hospital projects in tier II and tier III cities would increase demand for modular clean rooms in the coming years.
India Modular Cleanroom Market Synopsis
The India Modular Cleanroom Market growth is expected be strong over the coming years on account of growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which rely heavily on modular cleanrooms to control contamination.
In 2020, the Indian biotechnology industry was valued at around $70 billion, and it is expected to grow further by $80 billion by 2025, reaching the $150 billion mark. Furthermore, growing foreign direct investment in the Indian pharmaceutical and drug sector, which saw a growth of 53% in 2021-2022, would further increase the demand for modular cleanrooms in the Indian market.
Market by Types Analysis
By types, modular cleanroom segment has captured majority of the market revenue share, the segment is expected to dominate the overall market in the forecast period as well, on account of increasing number of biotech companies which is expected to reach 10,000 by 2024. Additionally, India is a major pharmaceutical supplier to the world, the growing global demand for drugs would further drive the modular cleanroom segment in the coming year.
Furthermore, bio-safety cabinet segment is expected to show the second-highest growth on account of rising healthcare expenditure by the government and increasing awareness of preventive testing, resulting in the development of diagnostic centers leading to increased demand for bio-safety cabinets.
Key Highlights of the Report
- India Modular Cleanroom Market Overview
- India Modular Cleanroom Market Outlook
- India Modular Cleanroom Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Modular Cleanroom Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Modular Cleanroom Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Biological Safety Cabinets Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Biological Safety Cabinets Market Revenues, By End Users, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Biological Safety Cabinets Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Impact Analysis of COVID-19
- India Modular Cleanroom Market Trends
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiles
- Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Private Limited
- GMP Technical Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Ahlada Engineers Ltd.
- Kaizen Airtech Solutions
- Lennox Clean Room Technologies
- Hectra Clean Air Technologies Private Limited
- BIOBASE Group
- Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Market Scope and Segmentation
By Types:
- Laminar Airflow
- Bio-Safety Cabinets
- Fume Exhaust Hoods
- Air Shower System
- Powder Containment Booths
- Pass Boxes
- Fan Filter Units
- Garment Cabinets
- Positive Pressure Module
- PCR Workstation
- Modular Cleanrooms
By Bio-Safety Cabinet Types:
- Class I
- Class II
- Class III
By Bio-Safety Cabinets End Users:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Diagnostics and Testing Laboratories
- Academic and Research
By Bio-Safety Cabinets Region:
- Northern Region
- Southern Region
- Eastern Region
- Western Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gna1om
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005757/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: INDIA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/10/2023 11:22 AM/DISC: 05/10/2023 11:20 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005757/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.