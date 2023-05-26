FILE - Alabama coach Brad Bohannon talks with the team in the dugout after Alabama rallied in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win over Xavier in an NCAA college baseball game Feb. 18, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate investigations that led to firings of Bohannon and two members of the Cincinnati baseball staff this month, two people familiar with the inquiries told The Associated Press on Friday, May 26.