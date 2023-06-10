In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG), Anak Krakatau volcano releases volcanic materials into the air as it erupts on Friday, June 9, 2023 on Sunda Strait, Indonesia. The volcano island erupted Saturday, spewing volcanic ash as high as three kilometers (nearly two miles) into the air, forcing authorities to halt tourism near one of the country's most active volcano.