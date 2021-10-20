Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan: With Its Capability to Integrate Various ITC Technologies, Taiwan Has Become a Trusted Partner in the Southeast Asian Supply Chain for Smart Meters

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2021--
A smart meter system consists of a smart electricity meter, a communication system, and a meter information management system. By enabling two-way interactions between end-users and utilities through a cloud-based platform, it is the most important infrastructure component of a modern smart grid system. Supported by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan’s four leading smart meter manufacturers – Acbel Polytech, Arch Meter, Tatung Company, and DAS Technology – all have a comprehensive set of technical capabilities in system development and have secured international certifications for their products. Their expertise encompasses key components, system integration, and value-added applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006290/en/
With Its Capability to Integrate Various ITC Technologies, Taiwan Has Become a Trusted Partner in the Southeast Asian Supply Chain for Smart Meters
Southeast Asia has emerged as a major regional market for smart grid solutions in recent years. To realize its smart grid vision, Malaysia is aiming for the total adoption of smart meters by 2026. Achieving this target means that an estimated 9.1 million households across the country will be fitted with a smart meter. With the arrival of the peak period for smart meter installations in Malaysia, Taiwan is offering a unique chance for a wide range of collaborations. Together, Taiwanese and Malaysian companies can develop total smart grid solutions and related services. At the same time, the supply chains of the two countries can synergize and thereby form a trusting partnership within the smart grid sector.
Taiwan possesses the capabilities to develop the core technologies of a smart meter system. These include IC design, network hardware, inspection equipment, and other key components. Among Taiwanese smart meter manufacturers, Arch Meter is a major developer for the key components deployed in a smart grid. The company focuses on power monitoring, advanced power management and integration of networking technologies. Its high-efficiency and automated solutions are adopted by utilities, manufacturers, enterprises, and homeowners. To further expand its presence in the high-end segment of the smart meter market, Arch Meter is developing premium products that combine AI-based power measurement with cutting-edge communication technologies. At the same time, it is forming R&D partnerships with other players to ensure successful market entry for its products.
Taiwan has established a complete system for the manufacturing, sales, and transportation of its products. It reaches almost every country of the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia. Take Tatung Company for example. It collaborates with world-class companies such as Trilliant, Cyan, and Schneider with respect to smart grid solutions. After the acquisitions of several important certifications (e.g., JIS, TIS, and SIRIM), Tatung is now successfully marketing its products in Southeast Asia and Japan. Besides Tatung, DAS Technology is another Taiwanese smart meter manufacturer that maintains a solid reputation among international clients. For a long time, DAS has been a technological partner of ITRON, an American company and a global leader in automated meter reading systems. Thanks to this relationship, DAS has developed the capability to offer customized products that meet the specific needs of different countries.
Taiwanese smart manufacturers are also recognized for enhancing products with value-added applications. In the case of Acbel Polytech, it has been a specialist in power management technologies. With this foundation, the company is now proactively developing new solutions that connect smart meters with other applications such as EV charging and PLC. Likewise, DAS is searching for new ways to integrate advanced communication technologies into smart meters so that its hardware can serve under a general power management system, a home automation system, a 4G communication module, an IoT platform, etc. By leveraging IoT, smart meter manufacturers are going to create bigger opportunities for their products across different applications. Acbel is currently working to make its smart meters an essential element of the EV charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, DAS is extending the application scope of its products to the field of power management.
As smart meters are already deeply embedded in many countries’ grid systems, governments around the world have begun drawing up a list of qualified suppliers in this field in order to reduce the risks related to national and cyber security. Since Taiwan plays a crucial role in the supply chains for semiconductor chips and communication equipment, it can provide solutions that fully integrate smart meters with the necessary information security technologies. In sum, Taiwan can become a trusted partner in the global smart grid supply chain.
TechNews has released a new video introducing Taiwan’s smart meter industry on its YouTube channel. If you wish to contact related Taiwanese manufacturers to further discuss business opportunities, please email your inquiries to Ms. Kelly Chou at: kelly@itri.org.tw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006290/en/
CONTACT: Media
Ms. Kelly Chou
Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan
KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY URBAN PLANNING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/20/2021 02:45 AM/DISC: 10/20/2021 02:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006290/en