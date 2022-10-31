DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "Industrial PC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial PC market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An industrial personal computer (PC) refers to a commercial computing platform used for large-scale storage, information processing and communication applications. They are specifically designed to operate under extreme circumstances, such as high temperatures, moisture, dust, shocks and vibrations. Industrial PCs are usually deployed for process and machine automation and can simultaneously run human-computer interface (HCI) applications effectively.
They are manufactured in an enclosed casing with industrial-grade components to protect the contents from dust and particulate intrusion. In comparison to commercial and personal computers, industrial PCs consume lesser power, are more efficient and have a longer operational life. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, chemical, healthcare, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, and semiconductor & electronics.
The increasing automation across industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy-efficient computing systems is also driving the market growth. Industrial PCs aid in increasing production capacities of industrial units by optimizing the utilization of resources and minimizing waste.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with these PCs that facilitate the detection of defects in the product manufacturing system, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the widespread adoption of solid-state drives (SDD) in industrial PCs is also contributing to the market growth. Silicon microchip-based SDDs facilitate high-speed data transfer and generate minimal heat while operating and optimizing digitalized manufacturing. Other factors, including improvements in information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial PC market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, display type, sales channel and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
- Panel IPC
- Rack Mount IPC
- Box IPC
- Embedded IPC
- DIN Rail IPC
- Others
Breakup by Display Type:
- Resistive
- Capacitive
- Others
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Energy and Power
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global industrial PC market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial PC market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the display type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global industrial PC market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Industrial PC Market
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Display Type
8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Advantech Co. Ltd
- American Portwell Technology Inc. (Posiflex Technology,Inc.)
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- DFI (Diamond Flower Inc)
- General Electric Co.
- Kontron S&T AG
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG.
