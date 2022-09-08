DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
The "Industrial PC Market Research Report by Type (Box Industrial PC, DIN Rail Industrial PC, and Embedded Industrial PC), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial PC Market size was estimated at USD 8,172.24 million in 2021, USD 8,763.91 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.41% to reach USD 12,554.00 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Industrial PC to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Box Industrial PC, DIN Rail Industrial PC, Embedded Industrial PC, Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mont Industrial PC, and Thin Client Industrial PC.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Communication & Network Industry, Healthcare, Industrial Automation & Control, Power Transmission & Distribution, Retail, and Transportation.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial PC Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in demand for the increased process flexibility and enhanced efficiency in various industries
- Need for resource optimization in manufacturing industries and increasing demand for industrial IoT
- Stringent regulatory compliances
Restraints
- High initial cost involved in installation
Opportunities
- Technological development an increasing number of market players
- Growing demand for healthcare services coupled with increase in health awareness, and rising investments
Challenges
- Space restrains and upgradation issue
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Industrial PC Market, by Type
7. Industrial PC Market, by End User
8. Americas Industrial PC Market
9. Asia-Pacific Industrial PC Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial PC Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- General Electric Co.
- Industrial PC, Inc
- Lanner Electronics, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
