Radiant Logic, the leader in identity unification, today announces the launch of the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform, the industry’s first Identity Data Fabric. The accelerated pace of digital transformation and the need to secure remote and hybrid workers across multiple platforms have placed identity and access management (IAM) high on the list of priorities for many enterprises. An Identity Data Fabric unifies distributed identity data from all sources within an organization, turning it into a flexible, reusable, and resilient resource that delivers identity data on-demand wherever and whenever needed.
Designed for large enterprises and government bodies with complex, distributed IT infrastructure, the RadiantOne platform creates a flexible identity foundation that speeds time-to-value, reduces internal software development effort, improves security and compliance posture, and provides a frictionless experience for all users. It is built to combat identity sprawl and enterprise technical debt, both of which can lead to massive delays in time-to-market, decreased employee productivity, and an expanded attack surface.
According to Martin Kuppinger of KuppingerCole Analysts: “Radiant Logic delivers the technology for creating a unified view and use across all types of identities, thus delivering the foundation for modern Identity Fabrics. This platform turns identity into a key business enabler and addresses the fragmentation of identity data as well as the lack of reliable data 1.”
RadiantOne’s Intelligent Identity Data Platform uses patented identity unification technology to abstract and enrich identity data from multiple sources, build enriched global user profiles, and deliver real-time identity data on-demand to any service or application. In order to provide the flexibility and scalability that customers need, the platform is broken into six distinct modules: Federated Identity Engine; Universal Directory; Global Synchronization; Directory Migration; Insights, Reports & Administration; and Single Sign-On.
“It’s very exciting to be creating a platform that helps organizations make their identity data work for them and deliver tangible business value across multiple business initiatives,” says Joe Sander, Radiant Logic CEO. “Our customers have made meaningful investments in what has evolved into complex, hybrid environments. There is great value to be realized—and that’s why an Identity Data Fabric foundation can be a powerful asset across organizations and initiatives.”
For over 20 years, Radiant Logic has been trusted by the world’s largest organizations to address identity complexity, and is currently deployed in over half of the Fortune 50. The company was acquired earlier this year by global private equity firm TA Associates. Existing customer use cases include the use of RadiantOne by a major cruise line to create a holistic view of users that enabled 15% revenue growth. Another hospitality giant was able to modernize its IAM infrastructure and reduce time-to-market for new projects by at least six months by allowing new dev environments to be spun up in minutes rather than months. Earlier this year, Radiant Logic was also selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST’s) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to contribute critical identity capabilities to their new Zero Trust Architecture project.
According to Gartner® research, “As organizations prioritize their IAM initiatives for 2022, they should choose ongoing and incremental projects to evolve their IAM deployments to better fit changing organization needs by being more flexible and less siloed and by requiring even fewer manual operations 2.” Implementing an Identity Data Fabric as a foundation for IAM and IT modernization efforts allows organizations to configure identity once, and utilize the authoritative, unified identity data in whatever format needed by the consuming application.
Visit the new Radiant Logic website to learn more about the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform and the many ways that an organization can put identity data to work.
About Radiant Logic
Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com
1 KuppingerCole, “You can't use & secure what you don't know. Time to free identities from their siloes.” Martin Kuppinger, November 4, 2021. Report No.: wp80937
2 Gartner, “2022 Planning Guide for Identity and Access Management, ” Mary Ruddy, David Chase, Erik Wahlstrom, Paul Rabinovich, Nat Krishnan, Homan Farahmand, October 11 2021. GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
