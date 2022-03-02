CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Sandbox Insurtech Ventures (“Sandbox Insurtech”), the dedicated insurance investing strategy of Sandbox Industries, announced that Charles (“Chuck”) Chamness, former CEO of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos. (NAMIC), has joined the firm as an advisor. Based in Indianapolis, Mr. Chamness will collaborate closely with the Sandbox Insurtech leadership team and its portfolio companies to provide strategic counsel across the insurance industry.
Mr. Chamness is a seasoned executive with over 27 years of experience across board governance, executive management, government affairs, regulatory affairs, and public affairs. In July 2021, he concluded an 18-year tenure as President and CEO of NAMIC, a leading property/casualty insurance trade association, during which he also obtained both National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) certified Governance Fellow and NAMIC Mutual Director Certification (MDC).
“We are delighted that an executive of Chuck’s caliber and experience has joined our team, and we look forward to leveraging his deep relationships and industry expertise to drive value for our investors, portfolio companies and partners,” said Chris Zock, Partner at Sandbox Insurtech Ventures.
“Sandbox Insurtech has distinguished itself as a leading investor in transformative insurance technology and I am excited to support the firm as it continues to grow,” commented Mr. Chamness. “The insurance sector is reaching a significant period of innovation and development, and I look forward to working closely with Chris and the Sandbox team to identify the next generation of strategically important companies.”
Sandbox Insurtech Ventures is the dedicated insurance investing strategy of Sandbox Industries, a venture capital firm that manages sector-based funds across insurance, healthcare and sustainable food and agriculture.
About Sandbox Insurtech Ventures
Sandbox Insurtech Ventures is dedicated to investing in companies that are transforming the insurance industry. Our Fund Team has deep operational experience in the industry from every dimension: insurer, broker, reinsurer, investor and banker. We seek to provide an effective way for our limited partners to participate in the transformation of an industry that is in the early innings of fundamental change. We are skilled at helping our portfolio companies navigate a complex industry, create revenue opportunities and scale.
Learn more at www.sandboxindustries.com/insurance.
