Inertial Labs, an industry leading developer and supplier of orientation, inertial navigation, and optically enhanced sensor modules has acquired MEMSENSE, a developer of inertial measurement units that lead the market in performance and value.
Inertial Labs and MEMSENSE have an experienced and talented workforce to address the rapidly evolving needs of customers globally. The combined company of more than 100 employees and 500 customers expects to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across high-value areas such as autonomous vehicles, GPS-denied navigation, industrial machines, and aerospace & defense. In addition, Inertial Labs and MEMSENSE have a strong balance sheet to support critical business initiatives, deliver with short product lead times, and the ability to invest in promising integrations.
“ Our strategic acquisition of MEMSENSE brings together two high growth companies with proven performance in solving some of the world’s most difficult stabilization and navigation problems.” said Jamie Marraccini, President and CEO of Inertial Labs . “Our customers will benefit from our combined capabilities and resources. ”
"As we move forward, Inertial Labs and MEMSENSE will define the future of MEMS IMUs,” said James Brunsch, CEO of MEMSENSE . “Our focus on innovation, our world-class team, and our strength in customer collaboration allow us to deliver the exact specs needed by our customers."
This strategic combination results in current and future customers receiving the following benefits:
- Increased production capabilities of up to 50,000 units annually in order to meet the needs of larger Aerospace & Defense contracts for guidance and navigation applications;
- Low-cost, consumer-grade IMUs; ruggedized industrial-grade models; affordable tactical-grade IMUs and finally Inertial Measurement Units with near-FOG level of performance (0.1 deg/h bias instability);
- A larger range of devices for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV); Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV); Autonomous and Automated Ground Vehicles (AGV);
- Expanded R&D efforts to accelerate delivery of Inertial Measurement Units for stabilization applications like Electro-Optical Systems, Pan and Tilt platforms, and Remote Weapon Stations (RWS);
- New IMU models with improved performance will increase capabilities of the Inertial Labs – GPS-Aided Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Wave Sensors, Motion Reference Units (MRU) and Attitude Heading Reference Systems (AHRS);
- To complete development of new high-performance systems including a MEMS-based gyro-compasses (3 MILS Azimuth and 1 MIL Elevation accuracy).
About Inertial Labs
Established in 2001, Inertial Labs is the leader in position and orientation technologies for both commercial/industrial and aerospace/defense applications. With a worldwide distributor & representative network covering 20+ countries across 6 continents, a standard product offering that spans from Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) up to full GPS-Aided Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), and an application breadth that covers Land, Air, and Sea; Inertial Labs covers the gambit of inertial technologies.
About MEMSENSE
Founded in 2004, MEMSENSE quickly built its reputation as a technological leader by engineering innovative solutions for demanding applications including the Trajectory Correction Kit for the US Army's Multiple Launch Rocket System, a high-performance rate sensor system for the Apache gunship's M230 cannon, and a MEMS-based low drift marine navigational aid as a fiber optic gyro replacement. MEMSENSE’s customer base started with the US Army, Navy, Air Force, defense contractors, and NASA, and expanded rapidly in the commercial and industrial sectors. MEMSENSE achieves unsurpassed price to performance in inertial measurement units.
