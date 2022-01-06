DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Infertility Treatment Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global infertility treatment devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global infertility treatment devices market to grow with a CAGR of 8.38% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on infertility treatment devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on infertility treatment devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infertility treatment devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infertility treatment devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infertility treatment devices market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the infertility treatment devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infertility treatment devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Cook Group Incorporated
- DxNow, Inc.
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- Hamilton Thorne Inc
- IVFtech ApS
- Kitazato Corporation
- Merck KgaA
- Rocket Medical Plc
- Vitrolife AB
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Rise in the cases of infertility
- Large number of hospitals and clinics opened in the developing regions
2) Restraints
- High cost associated with infertility treatment
3) Opportunities
- Technological advancements in infertility treatment devices
Segment Covered
The global infertility treatment devices market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user.
The Global Infertility Treatment Devices Market by Type
- Sperm Separation Devices
- Ovum Aspiration Pumps
- Sperm Analyzer Systems
- Micromanipulator Systems
- Microscopes
- Incubators
- Others
The Global Infertility Treatment Devices Market by End-user
- Fertility Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Cryobanks
- Research Institutes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w9ewd
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005459/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/06/2022 05:21 AM/DISC: 01/06/2022 05:21 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005459/en