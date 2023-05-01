DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
infiniDome, leaders in GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions, will be exhibiting at AUVSI XPONENTIAL from May 9-11, 2023, at booth #3113 in the cybersecurity pavilion. As finalists for the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards for their newly released GPSdome2, infiniDome will be showcasing their advanced solutions for protecting GPS systems in manned and unmanned critical applications and ensuring accurate and continuous positioning and navigation data, even in heavily challenged GNSS environments.
Exhibition visitors stopping by infiniDome’s booth can expect to learn more about GPSdome2, as well as other anti-jamming solutions designed to meet stringent C-SWaP limitations (Cost, Size, Weight and Power), their GPS monitoring solution using sensors deployable on the ground, drones, and other assets to compile a map for jamming hot spots, and their joint solution with Honeywell who will also be exhibiting at booth #2605.
What:AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest unmanned systems event in the US where infiniDome will be showcasing resilient navigation solutions, among which GPSdome2 has been selected as a finalist for the XCELLENCE Awards, and joint solution with Honeywell
When: Tuesday, May 9 th – Thursday, May 11 th, from 10:30 – 17:30
Where: Booth #3113, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO
Who: Omer Sharar, Founder and CEO of infiniDome along with other infiniDome representatives
In addition to exhibiting at the booth, Omer Sharar will be available for One-on-One interviews during show hours or pre and post-show appointments. To schedule time with Omer or for more information please contact Nadav Regev at nadav@infinidome.com. Get your complimentary customer/client XPO Hall passes here.
infiniDome, an Israeli startup company out of Caesarea, founded in 2016, develops disruptive GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions tailored for defending UAVs and vehicles from jamming attacks. Its technology is built on redefined EW algorithms and its proprietary RFIC (chip) allows for its protection solutions – the GPSdome product line – to have the best performance vs. C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight and Power) balance in the world. Backed by Honeywell Aerospace and other key investors, infiniDome disrupts the defense and government UAV and vehicles protection space today and will do the same to the commercial UAV\UAM space tomorrow with leading protection and monitoring solutions.
