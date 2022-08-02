CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9 th, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to report its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:
Tuesday, August 9th
Time:
4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:
Toll Free:
(800) 715-9871
International:
(646) 307-1963
ID Number:
303241
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/ Media section of Infinity’s website athttps://www.infi.com/and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.
