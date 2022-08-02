CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9 th, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to report its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:

Tuesday, August 9th  

Time:

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ci3bx9cc

Toll Free:

(800) 715-9871

International:

(646) 307-1963

ID Number:

303241

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/ Media section of Infinity’s website athttps://www.infi.com/and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

CONTACT: Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

