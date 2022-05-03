CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its first quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $652,000 in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395,000.
